Un hombre negacionista y antivacunas que negaba la pandemia fallece de covid 

El estadounidense Stephen Harmon, que formaba parte de una organización ultrarreligiosa de la iglesia de Hillsong, en California, ha muerto como consecuencia de la covid. El fallecido no creía que la pandemia fuera real, se burlaba de las vacunas y tildaba de "estúpidas" a las máquinas de respiración asistida.

Entre sus mensajes antivacunas declaraba que tenía "99 problemas", pero que la vacuna "no era una de ellos". Unos mensajes que se hicieron virales y que días después acaban con su protagonista utilizando esas mismas máquinas que criticaba por la grave neumonía que le causó la covid-19, como informa CBS.



En otro tuit, escrito tres días antes de su muerte, Harmon escribió: "Si no tienes fe en que Dios puede sanarme con tu estúpido ventilador, mantén el infierno fuera de mi habitación de la UCI, no hay lugar aquí para el miedo o la falta de fe".



Aunque estuviese en estado grave por las secuelas que le estaba provocando el virus, no dejó de publicar a través de Twitter que "su fe religiosa le protegería" mientras mostraba su situación.



Desde la dirección de la iglesia a la que pertenecía Harmon, lamentaron en un comunicado que el fallecimiento de uno de sus más allegados seguidores, aunque insistió en que la decisión de vacunarse es "personal" y que cada individuo ha de tomarla apoyándose en el consejo de profesionales médicos.



El último tuit que Harmon escribió antes de ser intubado y fallecer fue: "Estoy eligiendo someterme a intubación, he luchado contra esto tan duro como he podido, pero desafortunadamente ha llegado a un punto de decisión crítica y por mucho que odie tener que hacer esto, prefiero que sea la voluntad que una emergencia forzada procedimiento. No sé cuándo me despertaré, por favor reza".

El doctor que se ocupó de cuidar a Harmon en su estancia en el hospital, Oren Friedman, lamentó que "prácticamente todas las personas que enferman de gravedad ingresadas en el hospital no han sido vacunadas".

