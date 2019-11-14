El anuncio de la Lotería de Navidad 2019 se ha estrenado este jueves bajo el lema "El sorteo que nos une".
Ramón Barea protagoniza una de las cuatro historias de la campaña. El actor da vida a un anciano que lleva a casa de su exnuera Pilar un décimo de la lotería navideña.
La localidad madrileña de Fuenlabrada (Madrid), que el pasado 21 de octubre llenó sus calles de nieve artificial y decoración navideña, ha sido el escenario del anuncio de este año.
El presidente de Loterías y Apuestas del estado, Jesús Huerta Almendro, ha presentado en la Casa de La Moneda de Madrid el Sorteo Extraordinario de Navidad 2019 y desvela los detalles de la esperada campaña publicitaria, una tradición que inauguró hace más de 20 años el famoso "calvo" de la Navidad y que en la pasada edición tuvo como protagonista al cascarrabias Juan del anuncio "22 otra vez".
