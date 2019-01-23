Público
Arabia Saudí importará los Sanfermines en un intento de lavar su imagen

"Hemos traído ya los toros y hemos traído a especialistas españoles", han anunciado las autoridades.

Encierro de Sanfermines en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS - DAVID DOMENCH

"Hemos traído ya los toros y hemos traído a especialistas españoles", han anunciado este miércoles las autoridades de Arabia Saudí, que pretenden celebrar un encierro de toros similar al de los Sanfermines. 

Este anuncio llega en un momento en el que la casa real saudí se encuentra debilitada debido a varias crisis como el asesinato del periodista Jamal Khashoggi en Estambul o su injerencia militar en Yemen.

"Vamos a celebrar una competición de corrida de toros pero todavía no hemos determinado el lugar", ha explicado en una rueda de prensa el nuevo presidente de la Autoridad saudí de Entretenimiento, Turki al Sheij, en Riad.

Al Sheij era el titular de la institución deportiva hasta la remodelación del Gobierno. Sin embargo, la Autoridad de Entretenimiento fue creado el pasado mes de diciembre en un intento de mejorar su imagen internacional con acontecimientos turísticos.

Tampoco se ha especificado en qué fechas podría celebrarse el encierro, quiénes son los españoles que se encuentran en el país ni la ganadería de los animales

Por su parte, la cuenta oficial de Twitter de "proyectos saudíes" en la que se anuncian las diferentes iniciativas promulgadas por el reino para el entretenimiento informó de que "la Autoridad del Entretenimiento anuncia la celebración del famoso 'reto de los toros' español", como denomina a los encierros.

La cuenta publicó diferentes imágenes de los astados durante las celebraciones de los Sanfermines, pero solo mostrando el encierro, que consiste en un recorrido de más de 800 metros delante de los toros por el caso histórico de Pamplona, desde las corralizas hasta la plaza de toros y que pasa por calles tan conocida como Estafeta o Mercaderes y que ha inmortalizado a la ciudad que cada mes de julio celebra esta fiesta.

