Comienza en Arabia Saudí el juicio contra los acusados por la muerte de Khashoggi

La Fiscalía saudí ha anunciado hoy que ha comenzado en Riad la primera sesión del juicio contra los once acusados por haber cometido el asesinato del periodista disidente Jamal Khashoggi en el consulado de Arabia Saudí en Estambul, ha informado la agencia estatal SPA. Los encausados están siendo juzgados por el Tribunal de Sanciones de Riad en presencia de sus abogados, ha añadido la agencia.
La Fiscalía saudí exigió la pena de muerte para cinco de los condenados, todos pertenecientes al grupo que voló a Estambul para matar al periodista.
HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN
