Arrestan y suspenden de empleo y sueldo a un mosso por la agresión a un detenido en Barcelona

El agente ha quedado en libertad condicional con cargos.

Fotografía de archivo de dos agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra. - EFE
BARCELONA

EUROPA PRESS

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han arrestado y suspendido de empleo y sueldo a un agente del cuerpo de la unidad de custodia de la comisaría de Les Corts de Barcelona por el trato que habría dado a un detenido el miércoles, ha explicado la policía catalana en un comunicado este viernes.

Según ha publicado el diario Ara', sobre las 10.30 horas del miércoles, el mosso presuntamente agredió al detenido propinándole golpes. Los otros agentes vieron "una actitud no procedente" del mosso contra el detenido, ante lo que actuaron inmediatamente, recoge el comunicado

Intervinieron "para rectificar esta actitud" y le detuvieron, quedando denunciado por un presunto delito contra la integridad moral. El mosso ha quedado en libertad con cargos tras pasar a disposición judicial el jueves, y el cuerpo policial ha abierto un procedimiento interno disciplinario y le ha suspendido de empleo y sueldo.

