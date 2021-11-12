Estás leyendo: Arrestan por vigesimosegunda vez a 'Rafita', asesino de Sandra Palo, por cometer una estafa en Málaga

Arrestan por vigesimosegunda vez a 'Rafita', asesino de Sandra Palo, por cometer una estafa en Málaga

Fue detenido por última vez el pasado mes de junio por pertenencia a una banda criminal a la que se le atribuye una veintena de robos con alunizajes.

'El Rafita', en una imagen de archivo.
'El Rafita', en una imagen de archivo. EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Arrestan por vigesimosegunda vez a Rafael García Fernández, más conocido como Rafita, después de estar en búsqueda y captura por cometer una estafa en Málaga. La Policía Nacional detuvo al delincuente este jueves a las 11 horas en el barrio madrileño de Entrevías al ser identificado y lo puso a disposición judicial para su posterior ingreso en prisión.

Con esta, Rafita ya aglutina un total de 22 detenciones y 16 órdenes de búsqueda cesadas. La última vez que se le detuvo fue en el pasado mes de junio por pertenencia a una banda criminal a la que se le atribuye una veintena de robos con alunizajes en negocios de restauración y hostelería.

Un historial lleno de delincuencia

Rafita cosecha toda una serie de delitos en los últimos 18 años. Cuando solo tenía 14 años, en mayo de 2003, asesinó a Sandra Palo. Mientras llegaba por la noche a casa fue secuestrada por varios jóvenes que la violaron, la torturaron y finalmente la asesinaron

La mayor parte de sus delitos son por robo de vehículos, usurpación de vivienda o delitos relacionados con la seguridad vial. Su imaginación delictiva llegó hasta el punto de cambiarse el orden de los apellidos para que la Policía no pudiese encontrar su historial delictivo.

Uno de los delitos más graves del delincuente, que ha ingresado tres veces es la de pertenecer a un grupo criminal desarticulado en 2011 en la operación 'Ceniza'. 

El clan, que actuaba en la Cañada Real Galiana (entre La Rioja y Ciudad Real), desguazaba coches robados para después poder vender las piezas. Aunque fue desarticulada ya hace más de una década, no tardaron en volver a delinquir y Rafita volvió a estar arrestados a principios de 2018 junto a algunos de sus hermanos. 

