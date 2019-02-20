Público
Otros 14 clientes del restaurante Riff donde murió una mujer sufrieron molestias

La Conselleria de Sanidad no puede determinar por el momento si la causa de la intoxicación mortal en el restaurante de Valencia, con una estrella Michelin, fueron unas setas que se incluían en el menú degustación.

interior del restaurante Riff en Valencia, que cuenta con una estrella Michelin.

La Conselleria de Sanidad no puede determinar por el momento si la causa de la intoxicación mortal en el restaurante Riff de Valencia fueron unas setas que se incluían en el menú degustación ya que se desconoce si el fallecimiento de la clienta fue por causa directa o no.

La consellera de Sanidad, Ana Barceló, ha asegurado este miércoles en un encuentro informativo con medios de comunicación que hay que ser prudentes porque todavía no se sabe si el fallecimiento se produjo por causa directa o los alimentos le provocaron un estado que llevó a la muerte, y habrá que esperar para determinarlo a disponer de todos los datos.

Barceló, que ha dicho no tener información sobre si se está practicando la autopsia al cuerpo de la mujer, fallecida en la madrugada del pasado domingo, ha explicado que se ha encuestado a 17 personas que estuvieron en el restaurante durante los tres días anteriores al sábado para saber si habían sufrido alguna intoxicación y 14 de ellas han presentado síntomas leves.

En algún momento concreto presentaron ciertas molestias que fueron leves, según Barceló, que ha añadido que se tendrá que esperar al informe del Instituto Nacional de Toxicología para saber si existe una relación directa entre la muerte de la clienta y los productos que se sirvieron el día en que estuvo en el restaurante

Sobre las analíticas realizadas a diez personas que cenaron ese día en el restaurante, entre ellos el marido y el hijo de la fallecida, todavía se están esperando los resultados.

Respecto a los empleados del restaurante, dos de ellos no han presentado ninguna incidencia, según han relatado, y faltan ocho por entrevistar.

El restaurante permanecerá cerrado durante el tiempo que duren las actuaciones de Sanidad Pública para recoger muestras y practicar las inspecciones necesarias con el objetivo de averiguar la causa de las intoxicaciones.

Preguntada si también se va a investigar a los proveedores de alimentos, la consellera ha indicado que el cauce tendrá que determinarse a partir del informe de Toxicología y si se debe acudir a la justicia para determinar las responsabilidades.

