La víctima recibió al menos siete puñaladas. De confirmarse sería el tercer crimen machista en la región en lo que va de año

MADRID

Una mujer ha sido asesinada este martes en Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid) tras recibir al menos siete puñaladas. La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre de 48 años, expareja de la víctima, como presunto autor, según han informado fuentes policiales y Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid.

A las diez de la mañana se recibió a través del 091 una llamada que informaba de que una mujer herida por arma blanca se encontraba en el rellano de una vivienda de la avenida Constitución de Torrejón de Ardoz.

Los agentes de seguridad ciudadana han acordonado el lugar para prestar asistencia sanitaria y proteger la escena del delito e integrantes de Policía Científica han llevado a cabo la inspección ocular junto con agentes del Grupo V de Homicidios que se han hecho cargo de la investigación.

Los sanitarios del Summa-112 han llegado al lugar pero solo han podido certificar la muerte de la mujer, de 40 años. De confirmarse sería el tercer asesinato machista en la región en lo que va de año.

016. Teléfono de atención a víctimas de violencia de género. Es gratuito y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica.

