Asesinato de Laura Luelmo Los forenses creen que las pruebas ratificarán que Laura Luelmo no murió el primer día

Los resultados de los análisis complementarios que se han practicado al cadáver de la profesora zamorana de 26 años confirmarán que la joven murió entre el segundo y el tercer día tras su desaparición.

Jóvenes del instituto de la localidad onubense de Zalamea la Real colocan carteles realizados por ellos mismos en repulsa por la muerte de la joven zamorana Laura Luelmo. - EFE

Los resultados de los análisis complementarios que se han practicado al cadáver de Laura Luelmo, la profesora zamorana de 26 años asesinada por su vecino Eduardo Montoya, ratificarán que la joven murió entre el segundo y el tercer día tras su desaparición, tal y como determinaron los forenses que le practicaron la autopsia en el informe preliminar

"Los análisis complementarios, que se deben emplear, no suelen corregir de modo sustancial la primera predicción, raramente supondrán una rectificación importante a las conclusiones obtenidas a partir del examen del cadáver", ha señalado la Sociedad Española de Medicina Legal y Forense en un informe.

Los especialistas destacan que las conclusiones obtenidas por los forenses sobre la fecha de la muerte de la joven profesora se basan en pruebas científicas, y piden que se respeten las competencias de los distintos profesionales que trabajan en la investigación del caso.

