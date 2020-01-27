Estás leyendo: Atacan la sede de una batucada de mujeres en Sevilla con pintadas fascistas

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

asociación Yemú Yembá

Atacan la sede de una batucada de mujeres en Sevilla con pintadas fascistas

Entre los grafitis se encuentran las palabras "Vox" y "Franco", así como "esvásticas y órganos genitales masculinos a lo largo de todas las paredes", según denuncia el colectivo. 

Ataque fascista a Yemú Yembá, una batucada feminista de Sevilla. / Yemú Yembá
Ataque fascista a Yemú Yembá, una batucada feminista de Sevilla. / Yemú Yembá

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público

Las diferentes mujeres que pertenecen a la batucada Yemú Yembá en Sevilla han denunciado las pintadas fascistas y homófobas que han llenado su sede este fin de semana con un objetivo "claramente intimidatorio contra el colectivo", según un comunicado difundido en Facebook.

Aunque la asociación desconoce quiénes han sido los responsables de la agresión, declaran que son miembros pertenecientes a la ultraderecha. Entre las pintadas se encuentran las palabras "Vox" y "Franco", así como "esvásticas y órganos genitales masculinos a lo largo de todas las paredes" e instrumentos. 

El colectivo, perteneciente a la asociación Mujeres Asociadas Percusionistas (MAP), denuncia que el ataque se ha perpetrado con "un marcado carácter sexista, ofensivo e intimidatorio" contra la batucada integrada exclusivamente por mujeres.

"Este colectivo es una agrupación de mujeres cuyo objetivo es, por un lado disfrutar tocando música afro-brasileña y, por otro, visibilizar el papel de la mujer en la percusión, buscando la igualdad entre géneros y la inclusión social", subraya Yemú Yembá.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú