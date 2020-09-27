Estás leyendo: La Atención Primaria en el laberinto: 'Público TV' emite este lunes un programa especial sobre la segunda ola de covid

La Atención Primaria en el laberinto: 'Público TV' emite este lunes un programa especial sobre la segunda ola de covid

El debate, emitido desde las 21.00 horas de este lunes en 'Público TV', está moderado por Ricardo Campos y cuenta con la presencia de la exministra de Sanidad, María Luisa Carcedo; la médica y política del PSOE Carmen Montón; y Rafael Sotoca, especialista en Medicina Familiar y Comunitaria.

¿Está la Atención Primaria al borde del colapso o sólo es una sensación? ¿Es
responsabilidad única la pandemia? ¿Qué medidas pueden aliviar esta situación a corto plazo? ¿Están todos los territorios y comunidades haciendo las cosas bien? Estas y otras cuestiones tienen su respuesta este lunes 28 de septiembre en Público mediante algunos expertos en sanidad en este programa dedicado a la situación sanitaria que vive España en la segunda ola de la pandemia del coronavirus.

El debate, emitido desde las 21.00 horas en Público TV, está moderado por Ricardo Campos y cuenta con la presencia de las exministras de Sanidad María Luisa Carcedo Carmen Montón, el médico de familia Rafael Sotoca y el presidente de la Sociedad Española de Medicina Familiar y Comunitaria, Salvador Tranche.

El sistema de Atención Primaria y la sanidad española se encuentran en uno de los peores momentos desde que la epidemia de la covid-19 llegó a España. Sin embargo, sobre la coyuntura pandémica subyace un modelo que ya mostraba claros siglos de agotamiento debido a los recortes que la Administración hizo sobre el sistema de salud pública en la anterior crisis económica. Esta problemática es el centro de un programa que invita a la reflexión, partiendo de los datos y del análisis de la situación actual. 

