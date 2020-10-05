Estás leyendo: La Audiencia Nacional rechaza paralizar las restricciones en Madrid que pedía un abogado

La Audiencia Nacional rechaza paralizar las restricciones en Madrid que pedía un abogado

La Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo explica que en este caso no concurren las razones de especial urgencia que exige la doctrina para adoptar una suspensión de la resolución.

21/09/2020 Efectivos de la Policía Local realizan controles este lunes en Puente de Vallecas. EFE/Víctor Lerena
Efectivos de la Policía Local realizan controles este lunes en Puente de Vallecas. EFE/Víctor Lerena

efe

La Audiencia Nacional ha rechazado este lunes la medida cautelarísma que pidió un abogado, Curro Nicolau, de paralizar la orden del Ministerio de Sanidad que acordó medidas restrictivas para diez municipios de la Comunidad de Madrid, entre ellos la capital, para atajar los contagios por la covid.

En un auto, la Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo explica que en este caso no concurren las razones de especial urgencia que exige la doctrina para adoptar una suspensión de la orden ministerial sin escuchar a la otra parte, la Abogacía del Estado, como establece la medida cautelarísma.

La Audiencia recuerda que para adoptar esta medida se exigen circunstancias que pongan de manifiesto una urgencia excepcional o extraordinaria de mayor intensidad que la normalmente exigible para la adopción de las cautelares, que son las medidas que ha pedido la Comunidad de Madrid en el recurso que interpuso después que este abogado y que fue admitido a trámite el pasado sábado.

