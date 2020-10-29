Estás leyendo: Aurora Muñoz, periodista de 'Público', ganadora del Premio Periodístico de la Sociedad Española de Cardiología en la categoría de medios digitales

Aurora Muñoz, periodista de 'Público', ganadora del Premio Periodístico de la Sociedad Española de Cardiología en la categoría de medios digitales

El reportaje, titulado 'Vivir con 50 kilos menos', aborda la obesidad, uno de los grandes problemas de la sociedad moderna.

Entre estas dos fotografías de Mai Oltra median 51 kilos y un proceso de empoderamiento tan importante como su pérdida de peso.
Foto de portada del reportaje ganador. 

madrid

público

La periodista de Público, Aurora Muñoz, ha sido galardonada con el premio Premio Periodístico SEC-FEC por su reportaje Vivir con 50 kilos menos, en el que se analiza cómo la sanidad pública trata a los pacientes que quieren perder peso. 

El premio está englobado dentro del e-Congreso SEC 2020 de la Salud Cardiovascular y lo ofrece la Sociedad Española de Cardiología. Público ha sido galardonado dentro de la categoría de medios digitales. 

La obesidad, uno de los grandes problemas de la sociedad moderna, y su tratamiento dentro de la sanidad pública y las salidas a esta problemática son algunas de las cuestiones que se recogen en este reportaje, que cuenta con testimonios de personas que sufren de sobrepeso.

La Sociedad Española de Cardiología (SEC) es una organización científica y profesional sin ánimo de lucro dedicada a incrementar el estado del conocimiento sobre el corazón y el sistema circulatorio, a avanzar en la prevención y el tratamiento de sus enfermedades y a mejorar la supervivencia y la calidad de vida de los pacientes cardíacos.

La SEC tiene entre sus objetivos principales reducir el impacto adverso de las enfermedades cardiovasculares y promover una mejor salud cardiovascular en la ciudadanía. Para ello, trabaja para contribuir a la mejora de la calidad asistencial, promover la formación e investigación cardiovascular, fomentar la prevención y salud cardiovascular, además de crear vínculos nacionales e internacionales con las sociedades homólogas, y representar a todos los profesionales interesados en el área de la cardiología.

