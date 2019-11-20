Público
Una australiana se reencuentra con el koala convaleciente al que salvó de las llamas

Los incendios asolan la costa este del continente, habiendo causado ya la muerte de unos 350 ejemplares de la especie. 

Toni Doherty arriesgó su vida para salvar a uno de los koalas amenazados por los incendios en Australia. / Atlas

Toni Doherty arriesgó su vida para salvar a Lewis, el koala que se encontraba en medio del fuego en Australia. Ahora, la mujer se ha reencontrado con el animal, que se está recuperando de sus graves quemaduras en el Hospital de Koalas Port Macquarie. Más de 350 koalas han perdido la vida en los incendios que han azotado la costa este de Australia, en donde se encontraba una importante reserva de estos animales.

