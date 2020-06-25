barcelona
El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona colgará la bandera LGTBI en el balcón del consistorio el Día del Orgullo Gay, que se celebra este domingo 28 de junio, a pesar de la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo que determina que no pueden colocarse banderas no oficiales en el exterior de los edificios públicos.
Según han informado fuentes municipales, se ha analizado y valorado la situación y "el criterio es que se puede colgar como cada año", del mismo modo que se ha colgado la pancarta con el lema Ens ensortirem a raíz de la crisis sanitaria.
Tras la publicación de la sentencia, el pasado 1 de junio, la alcaldesa, Ada Colau, aseguró que está "a favor de la libertad de expresión" y que el Día del Orgullo LGTBI se celebraría, pero no aclaró si colgaría la bandera en la fachada del consistorio.
