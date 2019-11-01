Baja el precio de fármacos muy utilizados como el ibuprofeno y los inhaladores para el asma

Este viernes bajan de precio 1.290 presentaciones de medicamentos, algunas de ellas de conocidos principios activos como el ibuprofeno, el antidepresivo duloxetina, el antipsicótico risperidona o el antiasmático budesónida.
Según señala el Consejo General de Colegios Farmacéuticos, la entrada en vigor el próximo 1 de noviembre de la Orden de Precios de Referencia de 2019, publicada en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) el pasado 13 de septiembre, rebajará estos fármacos y con ello se reducirá la factura publica de medicamentos en más de 39 millones.
Por su peso en la reducción de la factura de farmacia, destacan fármacos que han sufrido bajadas de hasta un 80%, y en este grupo están antiinflamatorios, antiglaucomatosos, analgésicos opioides o antipsicóticos.
Los diez principios activos con mayor impacto en la bajada representan el 89 % de la reducción de la factura.
Entre las presentaciones (cada una de las combinaciones en las que el medicamento está dispuesto para su uso, incluyendo composición, dosis y formato) que bajan su precio están principios activos muy utilizados como el ibuprofeno, fármacos para el asma como el salbutamol, formoterol o la budesonida, antidepresivos como la duloxetina, anticonceptivos orales como el levonorgestrel/etinilestradiol o medicamentos antipsicóticos como la risperidona.
Estos son los diez principios activos más usados que bajan de precio:
PRINCIPIO ACTIVO INDICACIÓN
ÁCIDO ALENDRÓNICO Osteoporosis
BUDESÓNIDA Asma y EPOC
DULOXETINA Depresión
ENOXAPARINA Trombosis
ESCITALOPRAM Depresión
FORMOTEROL Asma y EPOC
IBUPROFENO Dolor, fiebre e inclamación
LATANOPROST Glaucoma
LEVONORGESTREL / ETINILESTRADIOL Anticoncepción
RISPERIDONA Psicosis
