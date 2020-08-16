Estás leyendo: Bajan a 26 los sospechosos de tener fiebre del Nilo, con 21 hospitalizados, siete continúan en UCI

Fiebre del Nilo Bajan a 26 los sospechosos de tener fiebre del Nilo, con 21 hospitalizados, siete continúan en UCI

Al conocerse el resultado de las pruebas, Salud activó inmediatamente el protocolo que, entre otras medidas, conlleva acciones de control medioambiental que incluye fumigación de las zonas afectadas.

Las picaduras de los mosquitos son la causa del brote de Fiebre del Nilo en Sevilla

El número total de casos asociados al virus de la fiebre del Nilo, en el área de Coria del Río y La Puebla del Río (Sevilla), es de 26, mientras que el número de muestras positivas a dicha fiebre se mantiene en 13; en cuanto a la cifra de pacientes ingresados es de 21, de los cuales siete continúan en UCI.

Así lo han indicado a Europa Press fuentes de la Consejería de Salud, precisando que son 26 casos "entre probables y confirmados". Baja, por tanto, el número de casos asociados al citado virus con repecto al dato facilitado este sábado, que correspondía a 31.

El jueves fueron declarados en la red alerta 19 casos de meningoencefalitis vírica en la provincia, y la Dirección General de Salud Pública y Ordenación Farmacéutica confirmó que 12 —actualmente son 13— de las muestras analizadas por el laboratorio de referencia en Andalucía, el Virgen de las Nieves, habían dado positivo a fiebre del Nilo.

Al conocerse el resultado de las pruebas, Salud activó inmediatamente el protocolo que, entre otras medidas, conlleva acciones de control medioambiental que incluye fumigación de las zonas afectadas. Desde el Servicio de Vigilancia Epidemiológica se indica que no hay transmisión de persona a persona y que dicha transmisión es por picadura, así, las medidas de prevención de la infección en humanos están basada en evitar las picaduras de mosquitos.

Para evitar las picaduras de mosquitos se recomienda: emplear telas mosquiteras en ventanas y puertas; intentar no permanecer al aire libre entre el atardecer y el amanecer; procurar dejar la luz apagada; seguir diariamente una correcta higiene corporal; evitar los perfumes intensos y usar ropa que cubra lo máximo posible la piel, entre otras.

