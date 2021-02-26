Estás leyendo: Elena Medel y Ana Penyas, en 'El Balcón de Palop' este viernes

Público TV Elena Medel y Ana Penyas, en 'El Balcón de Palop' este viernes

María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop conduce este espacio feminista para conocer a esas mujeres del mundo de la cultura, el arte y el deporte que nos acompañan en tiempos difíciles. 

Mª Eugenia Rodríguez Palop presenta 'El Balcón'.

Elena Medel y Ana Penyas acompañarán a Mª Eugenia Rodríguez Palop en el tercer programa de 'El Balcón', este viernes, a las 20:30. Elena Medel y Ana Penyas son las primeras mujeres que han ganado el Premio Francisco Umbral y Premio Nacional del Cómic, respectivamente. Puedes seguir el programa aquí:

Te esperamos este viernes, 25 de marzo, a partir de las 20.30 horas.

