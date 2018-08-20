Los Mossos d'Esquadra han abatido este lunes a un hombre armado que ha entrado en una comisaría en el municipio de Cornellà (Barcelona), según ha informado el cuerpo policial en Twitter.
El agresor portaba un arma blanca y habría accedido esta mañana a la comisaría con la intención de "agredir a los agentes" que lo han abatido. Los hechos han ocurrido poco antes de la 6.00 horas de este lunes.
Un hombre armado con arma blanca ha accedido esta mañana a la comisaría de Cornellà con el objetivo de atacar a los agentes. El agresor ha sido abatido. Los hechos han sucedido poco antes de las 6 de la mañana— Mossos (@mossos) 20 de agosto de 2018
Según han informado fuentes cercanas al caso, el hombre, al entrar en la comisaría ha gritado "Alá es grande" (Allahu Akbar) con un cuchillo en la mano, por lo que el agente responsable del acceso a las dependencias policiales le ha disparado.
El agresor es, señalan las fuentes, un vecino de Cornellà de Llobregat y contaba con un NIE español, aunque es natural de Argelia.
La sala de mando de los Mossos d'Esquadra ha avisado de lo ocurrido tanto al resto de comisarías de la policía autonómica catalana como al resto de fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado.
