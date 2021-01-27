Barcelona se incorpora a la causa contra Salvini por el bloqueo del Open Arms

BARCELONA
El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona ha iniciado los trámites para comparecer como parte civil en el procedimiento penal que se sigue en Palermo contra el exministro del Interior italiano Matteo Salvini por su política de "puertos cerrados" que conllevó el bloqueo del Open Arms en alta mar con 130 migrantes rescatados en aguas del Mediterráneo en 2019.
En un comunicado, el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona explica que con su incorporación a la causa persigue "denunciar la obstrucción de Salvini a la labor humanitaria de salvamento marítimo, así como reclamar daños económicos y morales, ya que en ese momento el consistorio y la organización de rescate tenían un convenio para financiar la expedición humanitaria".
La causa contra el exministro del Interior italiano se abre después de que Open Arms impugnara el decreto de "puertos cerrados", que, en verano de 2019, mantuvo durante 20 días el barco de rescate parado a alta mar con 130 personas rescatadas en el Mediterráneo sin poder desembarcar.
