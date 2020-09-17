Estás leyendo: Los Mossos cargan contra los vecinos que trataban de impedir el desahucio de una familia de un piso de Oleguer Pujol

Barcelona Los Mossos cargan contra los vecinos que trataban de impedir el desahucio de una familia de un piso de Oleguer Pujol

Cerca de 200 personas se han concentrado en los accesos del inmueble.

17/09/2020.- Los Mossos d'Esquadra en desahucio de una vivienda propiedad de Oleguer Pujol en el barrio de Horta-Guinardó de Barcelona. / EFE
Los Mossos d'Esquadra en desahucio de una vivienda propiedad de Oleguer Pujol en el barrio de Horta-Guinardó de Barcelona. / EFE

PÚBLICO  / AGENCIAS

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han cargado contra los vecinos que trataban de impedir el desahucio de una familia en el barrio de Horta-Guinardó de Barcelona. Cerca de 200 personas se han concentrado en los accesos a este inmueble.

La vivienda es propiedad de Oleguer Pujol Ferrusola, hijo del expresidente de la Generalitat, según ha afirma la plataforma antidesahucios Xarxa d'Habitatge d’Horta-Guinardó, quien denuncia que el propietario no ha intentado pactar un alquiler social con los inquilinos.

Esta familia, que vive de alquiler en el inmueble desde hace tres años, se ha enfrentado a cuatro lanzamientos, según informa Betevé. En 2018 Hamid Kadri perdió su trabajo y no podía hacer frente a los 750 euros mensuales de alquiler. 

En los vídeos difundidos en redes sociales se puede observar cómo los agentes cargan contra los manifestantes. Betevé recoge que el desahucio se ha ejecutado

