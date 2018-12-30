Público
Barco Sin Querer Dos Localizado el Sin Querer Dos 10 días después de su hundimiento

El marinero desaparecido aún no ha sido encontrado y se espera que, de estar en el barco, se encuentre en los próximos días.

El pecio del pesquero Sin Querer Dos ha sido localizado durante la jornada del sábado por Salvamento Marítimo en las inmediaciones de Fisterra, donde se produjo su hundimiento el pasado 19 de diciembre en un naufragio con tres fallecidos y un desaparecido.

Según informa Salvamento Marítimo, la primera inmersión realizada desde el buque Don Inda ha identificado que el buque localizado por el Sebastián Ocampo es el pesquero. Ahora se prepara un operativo para una próxima inspección submarina.

Todo ello, en una jornada en la que la búsqueda del marinero desaparecido del pesquero Sin Querer Dos se encuentra en fase no activa. Esto significa que los medios de Salvamento Marítimo no salen específicamente para la búsqueda, aunque en los ejercicios habituales se pasa por la zona.

Aun así, Salvamento Marítimo está en alerta ante posibles avisos que puedan llegar de barcos en la zona o de los rastreos que se producen por tierra.

Se trabaja con la hipótesis de que el marinero desaparecido no se encontraba en el barco, según el relato de los supervivientes. Cuando se cumplen 10 días de la tragedia, se estima que el cuerpo puede emerger. En esta jornada las corrientes van hacia el norte.

