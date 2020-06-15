Estás leyendo: Hallan sin vida a una persona sin hogar, con signos de violencia, en el barrio madrileño de Salamanca

El hombre ha sido sobre las 7:15 horas con múltiples contusiones y no llevaba documentación encima.

Imagen del lugar donde ha sido hallado muerto una persona sin hogar con múltiples contusiones. / GOOGLE MAPS
Durante la madrugada de este lunes el Grupo V de la Policía Nacional de Madrid ha encontrado a un hombre sobre las 7:15 horas fallecido con múltiples contusiones a la altura del número 90 de la calle General Díaz Porlier.

Se encontraba muy cerca del Hospital La Princesa, en el distrito de Salamanca, ha informado una portavoz de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.

Al lugar han acudido los sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil, que solo han podido confirmar el fallecimiento de este individuo, ya que no había posibilidad de reanimación.

Se trata de una persona sin hogar que no llevaba documentación encima, ha indicado una portavoz de Emergencias Madrid.

