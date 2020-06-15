madridActualizado:
Durante la madrugada de este lunes el Grupo V de la Policía Nacional de Madrid ha encontrado a un hombre sobre las 7:15 horas fallecido con múltiples contusiones a la altura del número 90 de la calle General Díaz Porlier.
Se encontraba muy cerca del Hospital La Princesa, en el distrito de Salamanca, ha informado una portavoz de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.
Al lugar han acudido los sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil, que solo han podido confirmar el fallecimiento de este individuo, ya que no había posibilidad de reanimación.
Se trata de una persona sin hogar que no llevaba documentación encima, ha indicado una portavoz de Emergencias Madrid.
