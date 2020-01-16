La Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) ha decidido este miércoles anular de oficio 15.844 expedientes sancionadores por exceso de velocidad detectados por el radar instalado a la salida del túnel Ángel Uriel, en la autovía A-66 (Gijón-Sevilla) en el punto kilométrico 30.253, conocido como túnel de la Bolgachina.
Según ha informado la DGT, el motivo de la anulación es que el dispositivo estaba mal ubicado, después de una señal de fin de prohibición de la limitación de velocidad.
Así, las cosas se archivarán las multas que se encuentran en tramitación y se anularán las que ya están tramitadas devolviendo el dinero a los sancionados, así como los puntos del carné de conducir que se les quitaron.
La comunicación a los interesados se realizará mediante carta certificado. En los casos en los que se haya pagado la multa, la carta incluirá un impreso para solicitar la devolución del importe.
Desde la DGT explican que desde que tuvieron conocimiento de la citada señal de fin de limitación de velocidad, procedieron a cambiar la ubicación del radar a otro emplazamiento. Este martes, añaden, se retiró la cabina fija donde se ubicaba y la señal que indicaba la existencia del radar.
"Lamentamos las molestias que se hayan podido causar a los conductores afectados", añaden desde la DGT, insistiendo en que para ellos la credibilidad de los sistemas utilizados es un "pilar fundamental" en la política de control de velocidad.
