Los bomberos dan por estabilizado el incendio de Girona que ha quemado más de 400 hectáreas

Hasta 350 personas tuvieron que ser evacuadas.

Un helicóptero en labores de extinción del incendio declarado este viernes en el parque natural del Cap de Creu.
Un helicóptero en labores de extinción del incendio declarado este viernes en el parque natural del Cap de Creu. EFE/Quique García.

Llançà (Girona)

Los Bomberos de la Generalitat de Catalunya han dado por estabilizado este domingo el incendio que desde este viernes afecta al parque natural de Cap de Creus (Girona) y que, según los últimos datos del Cuerpo de Agentes Rurales, ha quemado unas 410 hectáreas.

Los trabajos de extinción del fuego han continuado toda la noche y, después de que los medios aéreos lograsen frenar su avance el sábado, a las 9:00 horas de este domingo se ha confirmado ese nuevo avance, calificado por los responsables del dispositivo de "muy buenas noticias".

Anoche, Bomberos de la Generalitat, a través de uno de sus portavoces en el puesto de mando, Santi Lleonart, ya adelantaba que el objetivo era estabilizar la zona afectada durante la noche, algo que se ha conseguido.

Fueron 350 los evacuados entre los municipios de Llançà y Port de la Selva, según han explicado los responsables del dispositivo de emergencia. Por el momento, se han registrado cinco heridos leves entre los equipos de emergencia, con cuatro bomberos y un forestal afectados.

