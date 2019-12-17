Público
Previsión meterológica La borrasca 'Daniel' pierde fuerza aunque mantiene en alerta a seis comunidades

La Aemet advierte de que con el aviso naranja hay riesgo de fenómenos meteorológicos no habituales y cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales, mientras que con el amarillo no existe riesgo meteorológico. 

Vista del caudal del río Miño a su paso por el embalse de Velle en Ourense, este lunes. EFE

La borrasca Daniel se debilita aunque todavía mantiene en alerta a seis comunidades por lluvia, viento, oleaje y nevadas, que en puntos de los Picos de Europa dejarán una acumulación de 20 centímetros de nieve en 24 horas, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) en su página web.

Asturias tiene aviso naranja por nevadas en la cordillera y en los Picos de Europa en una cota de nieve en torno a 800/900 metros, aunque las acumulaciones de 20 centímetros se prevén por encima de los 1.000 metros.

En Canarias, las islas de Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote y Tenerife están con alerta naranja por mar combinada del noroeste con olas entre los cinco y seis metros, que ocasionalmente podrían subir hasta los siete metros.

En Cantabria hay alerta amarilla por nieve en puntos de Cantabria del Ebro y de Liébana, mientras que en Castilla y León, la nieve afectará a las provincias de Ávila, Burgos, Palencia y Salamanca, donde persiste la alerta amarilla por nevadas en el sistema Central y en la Cordillera cantábrica, con una acumulación de 5 centímetros en 24 horas.

En las provincias de Almería y Granada (Andalucía), Huesca (Aragón) y en Melilla sigue activado el aviso amarillo por viento, lluvia o mala mar.

La Aemet avisa de que con el aviso naranja hay riesgo de fenómenos meteorológicos no habituales y con cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales, y con la amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta.

El Sevilla el viento huracanado acompañado de una fuerte tromba de agua ha desatado el caos provocando más de 200 incidencias en la provincia. 

