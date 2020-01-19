El paso de la borrasca Gloria, que actualmente está afectando con un temporal de viento, lluvia, nevadas, frío y olas al este de España, está complicando la circulación en más de 40 carreteras. Según informa la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT), una decena de vías permanecen cortadas al paso de vehículos por la nieve acumulada y el viento en Navarra (NA-2012 y NA-2011), Barcelona (BV-4024), (CV-121, CV-126 y CV-111), Granada (A-4025, A-395 y A-337) y Teruel (A-2705).
Además, en más de una treintena de carreteras (ninguna autovía) de Cantabria, Asturias, Navarra, Castellón, Almería, Teruel, Ávila, Granada y Salamanca está prohibido, a las 17.30 horas, la circulación de autobuses, camiones y articulados, mientras que para el resto de vehículos, es obligatorio llevar cadenas o neumáticos de invierno, debido a las condiciones meteorológicas adversas.
La información sobre el estado de las carreteras puede consultarse a través de la web de la DGT en 'https://bit.ly/2ufwXkG'.
📢 ❄️Aviso de #nevadas, #lluvias🌧️ y fuertes #vientos en tercio oriental peninsular y Baleares #FMA #Gloria.— Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) January 19, 2020
👉Evita conducir en condiciones adversas y, en cualquier caso, extrema las precauciones.
👉Consulta @AEMET_Esp https://t.co/yB9BcvCEtZ ☎️ 011 @InformacionDGT pic.twitter.com/OBiXIgOHDi
