Público
Público

Borrasca Gloria La borrasca Gloria complica la circulación en más de 40 carreteras

Las carrerteras de Navarra (NA-2012 y NA-2011), Barcelona (BV-4024), (CV-121, CV-126 y CV-111), Granada (A-4025, A-395 y A-337) y Teruel (A-2705) permanecen cortadas a la circulación por nieve acumulada y fuertes rachas de viento, según informa la DGT.

Publicidad
Media: 2
Votos: 1
Carretera N-113 que permanece cortada hacia Castejón, Navarra, tras el desbordamiento del Rio Ebro. / EFE

Carretera N-113 que permanece cortada hacia Castejón, Navarra, tras el desbordamiento del Rio Ebro en imagen de archivo. / EFE

El paso de la borrasca Gloria, que actualmente está afectando con un temporal de viento, lluvia, nevadas, frío y olas al este de España, está complicando la circulación en más de 40 carreteras. Según informa la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT), una decena de vías permanecen cortadas al paso de vehículos por la nieve acumulada y el viento en Navarra (NA-2012 y NA-2011), Barcelona (BV-4024), (CV-121, CV-126 y CV-111), Granada (A-4025, A-395 y A-337) y Teruel (A-2705).

Además, en más de una treintena de carreteras (ninguna autovía) de Cantabria, Asturias, Navarra, Castellón, Almería, Teruel, Ávila, Granada y Salamanca está prohibido, a las 17.30 horas, la circulación de autobuses, camiones y articulados, mientras que para el resto de vehículos, es obligatorio llevar cadenas o neumáticos de invierno, debido a las condiciones meteorológicas adversas.
La información sobre el estado de las carreteras puede consultarse a través de la web de la DGT en 'https://bit.ly/2ufwXkG'.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad