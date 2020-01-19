Público
Borrasca Gloria Cierran el Aeropuerto Alicante-Elche al tráfico aéreo debido a la borrasca Gloria

La AEMET ha declarado el nivel máximo (rojo) por lluvias y vientos en la Comunidad Valenciana, por lo que la base aérea alicantina no estará operativa durante las próximas 24 horas. 

Interior del Aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche en imagen de archivo. EFE.

El cierre de 24 horas a partir de las 13.00 de hoy por precaución a causa de la borrasca Gloria en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche afectará a un total de 190 vuelos programados.

Una portavoz de Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea (AENA) ha informado de que la decisión del cierre entre las 13 horas de hoy, domingo, hasta las 13 del lunes se toma porque aún no se ha recuperado la plena normalidad en el recinto después del incendio del pasado miércoles en una de las cubiertas de la zona de embarque.

De esta manera, ha señalado que si no hubiera ocurrido este suceso no sería preciso el cierre temporal del aeropuerto por la llegada de Gloria. Hoy domingo hay programadas 114 operaciones y el lunes hasta las 13 otras 76, y las compañías y AENA tratan de reprogramar parte de estos vuelos desde otros aeropuertos cercanos, como Murcia y Valencia.

El aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche, el quinto de España en pasajeros, recuperó el pasado jueves el cien por cien de su operativa tras el incendio de la víspera, pero algunas zonas de la terminal han permanecido cerradas por seguridad, y la previsión de fuertes rachas de viento y lluvia aconsejan la medida de precaución adoptada. Desde AENA han insistido en que se trabaja para recuperar la plena normalidad y que en sus decisiones prima la seguridad de los pasajeros, usuarios y empleados.

