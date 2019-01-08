Buscan al autor del abandono de 18 perros peligrosos en un parque infantil en Sevilla

La Policía Local, cuerpo adscrito a la Delegación de Seguridad, Movilidad y Fiestas Mayores del Ayuntamiento de Sevilla, ha abierto una investigación y busca al autor del abandono de 18 perros potencialmente peligrosos en un parque infantil sito en la confluencia de la avenida Manuel del Valle con la calle Tharsis.
Según ha informado el Ayuntamiento en un comunicado, el abandono se habría producido en la madrugada de este lunes, mientras que la Policía Local fue avisada esta mañana de la presencia de los perros. Al trasladarse hasta el lugar, junto con personal del Zoosanitario Municipal, se comprobó que la raza de los animales era de las consideradas potencialmente peligrosa, una mezcla entre American Stafford y Presa Canario, de ahí que por motivos de seguridad se cerrara inicialmente esta zona de juegos infantiles.
Los agentes y los profesionales del Zoosanitario, adscrito a la Delegación de Bienestar Social y Empleo del Ayuntamiento de Sevilla, adoptaron las medidas necesarias para evacuar a todos los perros. Tras ser trasladados a las instalaciones del Zoosanitario, se pudo comprobar que estos canes estaban "aparentemente bien, sin signos de lesiones, a expensas de un análisis veterinario más exhaustivo".
La Policía Local de Sevilla sospecha que los perros fueron abandonados de madrugada en una furgoneta y solicita la colaboración ciudadana para así tratar de localizar al autor, al tiempo que se diera también traslado de estos hechos al Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza de la Guardia Civil (Seprona), cuyos agentes han estado en el lugar del abandono. No se descarta que los canes procedan de fuera del municipio sevillano.
"Este abandono es especialmente grave porque comprometía la integridad de las personas, especialmente de los menores, al tratarse de un parque infantil y por la cantidad de perros y por su raza potencialmente peligrosa. Además, el abandono animal es de por sí deleznable. No hay en la ciudad antecedentes de este tipo de hechos", ha sostenido el delegado de Seguridad, Movilidad y Fiestas Mayores del Ayuntamiento de Sevilla, Juan Carlos Cabrera (PSOE), quien ha felicitado a agentes y operarios del Zoosanitario por esta actuación conjunta.
Cabrera ha recordado, asimismo, que para tener un perro de estas razas es necesario contar con la licencia preceptiva. Estos 18 perros se encuentran en el Zoosanitario Municipal y, en caso de no aparecer los propietarios, se incluirán en su programa de adopción de animales.
