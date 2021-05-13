Estás leyendo: ¿Por qué se ha caído Twitch.tv en España?

Twitch ¿Por qué se ha caído Twitch.tv en España?

Un error de las principales operadoras españolas ha precipitado el bloqueo de la plataforma de contenidos audiovisuales. 

Imagen de un directo en Twitch de Errejón. - PUBLICO TV

MADRID

Actualizado:

Las principales operadoras españolas han bloqueado durante unas horas y por error los servidores de acceso al streaming de la plataforma de retransmisión de vídeos en directo Twitch.tv. Los motivos detrás de este bloqueo están en la aplicación de una orden emitida por Telefónica Audiovisual.

En ella se dictaba una actuación conjunta de las principales operadoras (Movistar, Orange, Vodafone) para bloquear webs consideradas ilícitas, amparada en una sentencia judicial que da a Telefónica el poder de autorizar y encabezar el bloqueo de webs de streaming ilegales. 

Fuentes de las operadoras consultadas por El Confidencial confirman que incluyeron por error a la plataforma de streaming en el listado, eliminando sus servidores de acceso. Esas mismas fuentes apuntan a que están trabajando para solucionar el fallo y algunas operadoras, como Vodafone, ya tienen los servidores de Twitch.tv activos.

En el tuiter oficial de la plataforma, sus responsables se han pronunciado sobre el bloqueo: "Somos conscientes de que nuestros usuarios en España han estado experimentando problemas mientras acceden a Twitch. Nuestro equipo está investigando para ponerle solución a este asunto", señalan. 

Por su parte, el streamer Ibai, ha publicado un tuit con un 'truco' para aquellos seguidores que quieran seguir visualizando sus vídeos sin la mediación de las operadoras, hasta que el fallo se solucione. 

