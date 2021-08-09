Estás leyendo: La ONU alerta sobre el impacto del metano en el calentamiento global

Cambio climático La ONU alerta sobre el impacto del metano en el calentamiento global

El informe de la ONU sobre el clima indica que las emisiones de metano son responsables de alrededor del 30% del calentamiento desde la era preindustrial.

09/08/2021 vaca metano
Una vaca con su ternero recién nacido en una granja lechera. Christinne Muschi / Reuters

madrid

Al hablar de los problemas climáticos se han centrado las atenciones en el dióxido de carbono, pero este año, los científicos han puesto el foco en otro potente gas de efecto invernadero, el metano

Los países deben hacer "reducciones fuertes, rápidas y sostenidas" de las emisiones de metano, además de recortar las de CO2, advierten los científicos del Grupo Intergubernamental de Expertos sobre el Cambio Climático de la ONU, en el sexto Informe de Evaluación sobre Cambio Climático publicado este lunes. 

Esta petición pondría en aprietos a los países que optan por el gas natural como alternativa más limpia al carbón que emite CO2. También podría suponer un reto para los países en los que la agricultura y la ganadería, especialmente la de vacuno, son industrias importantes

Aunque el metano y el CO2 calientan la atmósfera, son dos gases de efecto invernadero muy diferentes. El metano provoca más calentamiento pero desaparece en dos décadas, mientras que el CO2 produce menos calentamiento y permanece durante cientos de años en la atmósfera. 

El informe ejerce "una gran presión sobre el mundo para que se intensifique la lucha contra el metano", dijo el revisor del informe del IPCC, Durwood Zaelke, presidente del Instituto para la Gobernanza y el Desarrollo Sostenible de Washington DC. Además, ha dejado claro que "reducir el metano es la estrategia más importante y rápida para frenar el calentamiento".

¿Por qué el metano ahora?

La temperatura media mundial actual ya es 1,1 grados superior a la media preindustrial, gracias a las emisiones vertidas al aire desde mediados del siglo XIX. Pero, según el informe, este aumento habría sido de 0,5 grados si no hubiera tanta contaminación. 

"Reducir el metano mejoraría la calidad del aire", ha asegurado la autora del resumen del informe del IPCC, Maisa Rojas Corradi, científica atmosférica de la Universidad de Chile. 

En todo el mundo, las emisiones de metano son responsables de alrededor del 30% del calentamiento desde la era preindustrial, según Naciones Unidas. Pero el papel del metano, los aerosoles y otros contaminantes climáticos de vida corta no se habían discutido por el IPCC hasta ahora.

