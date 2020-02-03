El cáncer cuesta 19.300 millones al año y el 45% del gasto lo soportan las familias

madridActualizado:
El cáncer tiene un coste para el país de más de 19.300 millones de euros anuales y el 45% de esa cantidad recae en la familia, que asume los costes derivados de las bajas, incapacidad y el cuidado de los enfermos, además de gastos médicos y de traslados.
Es la principal conclusión del estudio encargado por la Asociación Española contra el Cáncer (Aecc) con motivo del día dedicado a esta enfermedad, que se celebra este martes, y que pone de manifiesto el problema sanitario que supone para el país, con más de 275.000 nuevos casos al año y alrededor de 1,5 millones de afectados.
La Aecc ha incidido en la prevención y el diagnóstico precoz (con al implantación total de sistemas de cribado) para frenar estas cifras que económicamente asciende al 1,6% del PIB de España e iguala el presupuesto anual de una comunidad como la de Madrid.
(Habrá ampliación)
