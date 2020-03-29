Estás leyendo: Cantabria acumula 120 incendios provocados durante el estado de alarma

Público

Cantabria acumula 120 incendios provocados durante el estado de alarma

El Ejecutivo reitera en un comunicado su llamamiento a la responsabilidad de los ciudadanos.

Imagen de archivo de un bombero apagando un fuego en Cantabria.

madrid

europa press

Cantabria no registra este domingo por la tarde ningún incendio forestal activo de los 20 que se han provocado desde la tarde del sábado, lo que eleva a 120 el número de focos registrados en la región desde que se declaró el estado de alarma en España por la propagación del coronavirus y la Comunidad activó en gran parte de su territorio el nivel 2 del operativo de lucha contra fuegos de la Dirección General de Biodiversidad, Medio Ambiente y Cambio Climático.

En las tareas de prevención y extención han participado 86 Agentes del Medio Natural, 24 cuadrillas forestales, 3 técnicos de guardia y 2 emisoristas, con el apoyo de la BRIF del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, con base en el helipuerto de Ruente.

El Ejecutivo reitera en un comunicado su llamamiento a la responsabilidad de los ciudadanos para evitar prácticas de riesgo y colaborar con las autoridades para avisar de cualquier indicio de fuego o de sus posibles causantes contactando con el 112, con la guardería de la Consejería de Desarrollo Rural, Ganadería, Pesca, Alimentación y Medio Ambiente o con la Guardia Civil.

