Un cantante japonés, herido grave tras caer de un escenario en un espectáculo de 'Dragon Ball' en el Wizink Center

El cantante japonés Hiroki Takahasi resultó herido tras caer desde una altura de dos metros del escenario del Wizink Center, en un espectáculo musical de la serie de anime Dragón Ball.
Según han informado este domingo fuentes policiales, el suceso ocurrió anoche a las 23.53 horas, cuando el artista interpretaba la última canción del concierto.
Los servicios sanitarios trasladaron al artista japonés al hospital Gregorio Marañón con pronóstico grave después de haber sufrido lesiones en la muñeca y en la cara. A mediodía de este domingo seguía ingresado.
En el lugar de los hechos se personaron efectivos del área de accidentes laborales de la Policía Municipal, quienes se encargarán de investigar el suceso.
El espectáculo Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventura era la primera vez que se celebraba en Madrid y contaba con una orquesta en directo que interpreta la música del famoso anime mientras se proyectan imágenes de la serie en una pantalla gigante.
Hiroki Takahasi era el gran reclamo de este concierto, ya que es el cantante original de la versión en japonés de Dragón Ball.
