Cargas policiales contra más de 500 turistas borrachos en Magaluf

Un dispositivo conjunto entre la Policía Local de Calvià y la Guardia Civil realizaron este sábado por la noche varias cargas policiales en Punta Ballena, en Magaluf, ante varios altercados de turistas en coches y mobiliario urbano.
Más de 500 jóvenes turistas bajo los efectos del alcohol y sustancias estupefacientes
La noticia ha sido adelantada este domingo por el periódico 'Última Hora' y confirmada por el Ayuntamiento de Calvià , que a su vez ha concretado que el objetivo de estas cargas policiales fue dispersar la masa de personas ante posibles daños en vehículos.
Según ha adelantado el diario mallorquín 'Última Hora', los turistas llegaron incluso a lanzar botes de gas pimienta contra algunos transeúntes. Uno de los momentos más desagradables se produjo cuando un turista británico se subió al techo de un coche en marcha y cayó al suelo. Ante eso, sus acompañantes empezaron a zarandear el vehículo.
En concreto, desde las 00:45 hasta las 02:30 horas, el dispositivo policial se encargó del desalojo de la Playa de Magaluf, el paseo marítimo y la calle Punta Ballena. Desde el Consistorio han explicado que había mucha aglomeración de personas en la calle después de que cerraran los establecimientos de ocio y comida rápida.
Más tarde, entre las 02:30 hasta 03:15 horas, la Policía Local realizó una patrulla dinámica para comprobar el cierre de los locales de comida rápida y los supermercados para así evitar la venta de de alcohol.
