madrid
El ministro de Universidades, Manuel Castells, no podrá acudir este lunes a la Comisión Delegada de la Conferencia General de Política Universitaria ya que el pasado viernes, 28 de agosto, "se sometió a una operación quirúrgica de carácter no grave pero sí urgente".
Lo ha informado su departamento, que ha señalado que Castells, operado de un problema de espalda, "ha estado hasta este viernes mismo trabajando de cara a la preparación del inicio del curso, tanto internamente como en coordinación con la comunidad universitaria".
Representarán a Manuel Castells en la reunión con las comunidades el secretario general de Universidades, Manuel Pingarrón, y la directora de Gabinete del ministro, Marta Cruells.
La participación del ministro en la reunión de este lunes "ha estado en el aire ya que el propio ministro ha hecho lo posible por estar. Finalmente su convalecencia le ha impedido su participación", han recalcado desde Universidades.
La operación "ha ido bien y en cualquier caso el ministro sí estará en la rueda de prensa de este próximo jueves en la que se informará, junto con el presidente de los rectores, Crue Universidades, de todo lo relacionado con el inicio del curso 2020/21", han añadido
