madrid
La querella presentada contra la exconsellera de Sanidad catalana, Alba Vergés, por la Asociación Pro Guardia Civil (APROGC) ha sido admitida a trámite por el Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Barcelona. El motivo ha sido la "exclusión" del proceso de vacunación de la covid-19 de los miembros de la Guardia Civil destinados en Catalunya o que en aquel momento se encontraban en comisión de servicio.
Este hecho no devolverá a las autoridades lo que han perdido a consecuencia de la enfermedad, "pero sí reparará el daño moral", han explicado en el comunicado que la APROGC publicó ayer, 29 de julio.
Alba Vergés, entonces al cargo de la Conselleria de Salud, criticó la "judicialización" de la vacunación en la autonomía catalana después de que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) obligase a la Generalitat a vacunar a agentes de Policía Nacional y Guardia Civil, considerándolos esenciales, y queriendo igualar el ritmo de vacunación que llevaban los Mossos d’Esquadra.
El fallo judicial expresa que cabe interponer un recurso de apelación de cinco días contra la actual resolución, sin perjuicio de poder formular potestativamente recurso de reforma en el plazo de tres días.
