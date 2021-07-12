barcelona
La Generalitat ha acordado que todas las actividades, como restauración y cultura, acaben en Catalunya como máximo a las 00:30 horas de la madrugada y limitar los encuentros a un máximo de diez personas, así como recomendar a los municipios que por la noche cierren playas y parques.
Así lo han anunciado en rueda de prensa el conseller de Interior, Joan Ignasi Elena; el de Salud, Josep Maria Argimon, y la portavoz del Govern, Patricia Plaja, después de una reunión extraordinaria de la comisión delegada en materia de Covid encabezada por el presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès.
Plaja ha explicado que estas nuevas restricciones se han adoptado intentando buscar el "equilibrio" con la vida social, económica y los criterios emocionales para frenar la transmisión del coronavirus, ya que los datos de esta quinta ola son "pésimos".
(((Habrá ampliación)))
