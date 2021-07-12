Estás leyendo: Catalunya impone el cierre a las 00:30 y limita los encuentros a diez personas

Pandemia covid Catalunya impone el cierre a las 00:30 y limita los encuentros a diez personas

La portavoz del Govern explica que estas nuevas restricciones intentan buscar el "equilibrio" con la vida social, económica y los criterios emocionales para frenar la transmisión del coronavirus, ya que los datos de esta quinta ola son "pésimos".

Vacunación Catalunya
Centenares de personas hacen cola en el Hospital de Sant Pau de Barcelona para vacunares contra la covid este lunes. Marta Pérez / EFE

La Generalitat ha acordado que todas las actividades, como restauración y cultura, acaben en Catalunya como máximo a las 00:30 horas de la madrugada y limitar los encuentros a un máximo de diez personas, así como recomendar a los municipios que por la noche cierren playas y parques.

Así lo han anunciado en rueda de prensa el conseller de Interior, Joan Ignasi Elena; el de Salud, Josep Maria Argimon, y la portavoz del Govern, Patricia Plaja, después de una reunión extraordinaria de la comisión delegada en materia de Covid encabezada por el presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès.

Plaja ha explicado que estas nuevas restricciones se han adoptado intentando buscar el "equilibrio" con la vida social, económica y los criterios emocionales para frenar la transmisión del coronavirus, ya que los datos de esta quinta ola son "pésimos".

