Catalunya suma 1.226 nuevos positivos en las últimas 24 horas, 894 de ellos en el área metropolitana de Barcelona

BarcelonaActualizado:
Catalunya ha sumado durante las últimas 24 horas 1.226 nuevos positivos de COVID-19, de los que 133 corresponden a la comarca del Segrià, 349 a la ciudad de Barcelona y 894 a toda el área metropolitana, un 73% del total de contagios, según los datos difundidos este sábado por el Departamento de Salud.
El conjunto del Área Metropolitana de Barcelona, que comprende las regiones sanitarias de Barcelona, Metropolitana Norte y Metropoliana Sur, concentran 894 de los nuevos casos diagnosticados, es decir, el 73 del total de nuevos positivos, de los que 349 se han dado en la capital catalana y 366 en la región Metropolitana Sur, que incluye a L'Hospitalet de Llobregat.
Según los datos difundidos este sábado por el Departamento de Salud, el número total de casos positivos −PCR y anticuerpos− acumulados desde el inicio de la pandemia en Catalunya asciende a 81.932, lo que supone 1.226 nuevos con respecto a los datos de este viernes.
Este número de positivos, que incluye PCR y pruebas de anticuerpos de personas que ya lo han pasado, crece porque aumentan los contagios, en muchas áreas con transmisión comunitaria, y porque se están haciendo más test que detectan muchos asintomáticos, ya que siempre hacen PCR a pacientes con síntomas.
También muchas empresas han empezado a hacer pruebas a sus trabajadores, lo que hace aflorar personas que son positivas pero que no tienen ningún síntoma.
En la comarca del Segrià, los positivos acumulados suman 4.091, 133 más que este viernes. En la ciudad de Barcelona, el total de infectados desde el inicio de la pandemia son 22.551, de los que 349 han sido notificados en las últimas 24 horas, 3 más que el aumento de ayer.
El mayor incremento de nuevos positivos con respecto ayer se ha producido en la Región Sanitaria Metropolitana Sur, en la que está incluida L'Hospitalet de Llobregat.
