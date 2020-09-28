Estás leyendo: CCOO denuncia que la Agencia del Medicamento va a prescindir de casi el 50% de su personal en plena pandemia

AEMPS CCOO denuncia que la Agencia del Medicamento va a prescindir de casi el 50% de su personal en plena pandemia

El Ministerio de Sanidad pretende desprenderse de todos los trabajadores interinos de la AEMPS y no convocar nuevas plazas. 

CCOO ha denunciado que la Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS), que es el organismo de la Administración General del Estado que garantiza a la sociedad la calidad, seguridad, eficacia y correcta información de los medicamentos y productos sanitarios, va a desprenderse de la mitad de su plantilla en plena pandemia y antes de la implantación de una vacuna.

Las labores esenciales de la AEMPS vienen siendo llevadas a cabo por unos 500 funcionarios y funcionarias, siendo interinos casi la mitad de los mismos. Ahora, el Ministerio de Sanidad pretende prescindir de todo el capital humano interino y no va a convocar nuevas plazas. 

Así, esta medida deja en la calle a un alto número de profesionales que antes de incorporarse a la AEMPS ya contaban con estudios de postgrado y/o experiencia laboral científico-técnica y que en su mayoría llevan años concatenando contratos temporales. El desempeño de las tareas de la Agencia requiere al menos una instrucción de ocho meses para trabajar de manera mínimamente autónoma.

Para el sindicato es "inasumible" que se diga adiós a estos empleados públicos, según han explicado en un comunicado, en el que denuncian que la Agencia no va a poder asumir su trabajo, lo que supondrá que no se podrán autorizar los medicamente y productos sanitarios que necesitará la ciudadanía. CCOO también duda de que se puedan mantener los estándares de calidad actuales. 

