Cerca de mil personas protestan en Barcelona contra los desahucios durante la pandemia

El desalojo del centro okupado Casa Buenos Aires ha dado pie a una manifestación por Vía Laietana. Los Mossos d' Esquadra han detenido a una persona por daños a un edificio del Ayuntamiento.

Un millar de personas en contra del desalojo de la Casa Buenos Aires, en Vallvidrera y el desahucio de una familia en Ciutat Meridiana. — Marta Pérez / EFE

europa press

Cerca de mil personas se han manifestado este sábado por la tarde en Barcelona contra los desahucios que se han llevado a cabo durante la pandemia del Covid-19. La marcha se ha organizado a raíz del desalojo este miércoles de la Casa Buenos Aires, en el barrio de Vallvidrera de Barcelona, y del desahucio de una familia en Nou Barris este jueves.

La protesta ha empezado sobre las 18.30 horas en el Pla de la Catedral y ha avanzado por la Via Laietana de Barcelona, que la Guardia Urbana ha cortado al tráfico. Los manifestantes han avanzado bajo dos cabeceras, una con el lema "paremos los desahucios", y la otra con el mensaje "si la Buenos Aires va por tierra, cacerolas en pie de guerra".

Además del colectivo de la Casa Buenos Aires, han apoyado la manifestación organizaciones como Arran, Endavant Osan, la CUP, el Sindicat de Llogateres y Llogaters y grupos locales de defensa de la vivienda.

Algunos de los manifestantes han roto los cristales de un edificio del Ayuntamiento situado en la plaza de Sant Miquel. Además, se ha registrado un incendio de una hoguera realizada con material de obra y palés. Fruto de ello, los Mossos d' Esquadra han detenido a una persona por los incidentes. 

