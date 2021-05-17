Estás leyendo: Fallece ahogado un migrante cuando intentaba entrar a nado en Ceuta

Ceuta Fallece ahogado un migrante cuando intentaba entrar a nado en Ceuta

El fallecimiento se ha producido en la playa del Tarajal, en una jornada sin precedentes en la ciudad autónoma por la entrada masiva de al menos 2.700 personas, según la Delegación del Gobierno.

Un agente de la Guardia Civil observa a migrantes marroquíes llegados a nado este lunes a Ceuta.
Un agente de la Guardia Civil observa a migrantes marroquíes llegados a nado este lunes a Ceuta. Reduan Dris / EFE

Un hombre ha fallecido ahogado esta tarde al intentar entrar a nado en Ceuta, a pesar de los esfuerzos de la Guardia Civil y de la Cruz Roja para reanimarlo en la misma orilla de la playa.

Según ha informado a Efe un portavoz policial, el fallecimiento se ha producido en la playa del Tarajal, en una jornada sin precedentes en la ciudad autónoma por la entrada masiva de al menos 2.700 personas, según la Delegación del Gobierno, a nado o bordeando a pie los dos espigones fronterizos con Marruecos.

El hombre, un adulto marroquí, según las fuentes, murió en la orilla después de que fueran infructuosos los intentos de reanimarlo de agentes de la Guardia Civil y miembros de la Cruz Roja. El cuerpo del fallecido será trasladado al tanatorio municipal de la ciudad para que se le practique la autopsia.

