Ceuta La Guardia Civil halla un cadáver cerca de la playa ceutí de El Tarajal

El pasado lunes falleció ahogado un marroquí cuando intentaba entrar a nado en Ceuta.

Traslado del cadáver hallado cerca de la playa de El Tarajal.
Traslado del cadáver hallado cerca de la playa de El Tarajal. Brais Lorenzo (EFE)

La Guardia Civil ha localizado en la tarde de este jueves el cuerpo sin vida de una persona flotando en las inmediaciones de la playa de El Tarajal, en Ceuta, según han informado fuentes policiales.

El cadáver ha sido recuperado muy cerca de la orilla, adonde habría sido arrastrado por las corrientes de la zona. Una vez en la orilla miembros de la Cruz Roja le han practicado ejercicios de reanimación, aunque han sido infructuosos. La Guardia Civil estableció un cordón policial en la playa para evitar que nadie se acercara hasta el cadáver.

Ahora habrá que determinar si se trata de uno de los miles de inmigrantes marroquíes que trataron desde el pasado lunes de entrar a nado en Ceuta, aunque todo apunta a que sea así.

Lo que se intentará determinar es si el cuerpo llevaba varios días en el mar y las fuertes corrientes lo han arrastrado hoy hasta la orilla o si esta persona ha fallecido este jueves, una jornada en la que las condiciones del mar son especialmente complicadas por el oleaje y el viento.

El cuerpo será trasladado al tanatorio municipal para que se le practique la autopsia que determinará las causas del fallecimiento. El pasado lunes falleció ahogado un marroquí cuando intentaba entrar a nado en la ciudad autónoma.

