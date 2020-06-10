Estás leyendo: Cierran dos escuelas en Mataró por la sospecha de dos contagios

Cierran dos escuelas en Mataró por la sospecha de dos contagios

Los centros han sido cerrados de forma preventiva a la espera de que las pruebas médicas determinen si dos trabajadores son positivos por coronavirus.

Vista de un aula vacía en Barcelona, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Quique García/Archivo

Actualizado:

público / efe 

Cierran de forma preventiva una guardería municipal y una escuela infantil y primaria en Mataró (Barcelona) por la sospecha de que dos trabajadores puedan estar contagiados, a la espera de que las pruebas médicas determinen si realmente son positivos por coronavirus.

Fuentes municipales y del departamento de Educación han confirmado a Efe que los dos centros que han sido cerrados de forma preventiva siguiendo los protocolos de Salud son la guardería municipal La Llàntia y la escuela de educación infantil y primaria Montserrat Solà.

Las diez familias que ya no pueden llevar a sus hijos a estos centros fueron advertidas ayer por la noche, por lo que esta mañana ninguno de ellos han abierto ya sus puertas.

El posible caso de covid-19 detectado en la escuela Montserrat Solà es el de una persona adulta que forma parte del personal del centro y la sospecha en el caso de la guardería La Llàntia afecta a una de las educadoras.

En ambos casos, las dos personas afectadas presentan síntomas compatibles con la covid-19, pero la enfermedad no ha sido confirmada por pruebas diagnósticas que están en curso.

