Actualizado:
Cierran de forma preventiva una guardería municipal y una escuela infantil y primaria en Mataró (Barcelona) por la sospecha de que dos trabajadores puedan estar contagiados, a la espera de que las pruebas médicas determinen si realmente son positivos por coronavirus.
Fuentes municipales y del departamento de Educación han confirmado a Efe que los dos centros que han sido cerrados de forma preventiva siguiendo los protocolos de Salud son la guardería municipal La Llàntia y la escuela de educación infantil y primaria Montserrat Solà.
Las diez familias que ya no pueden llevar a sus hijos a estos centros fueron advertidas ayer por la noche, por lo que esta mañana ninguno de ellos han abierto ya sus puertas.
El posible caso de covid-19 detectado en la escuela Montserrat Solà es el de una persona adulta que forma parte del personal del centro y la sospecha en el caso de la guardería La Llàntia afecta a una de las educadoras.
En ambos casos, las dos personas afectadas presentan síntomas compatibles con la covid-19, pero la enfermedad no ha sido confirmada por pruebas diagnósticas que están en curso.
