Hay 118 nuevos positivos, 73 menos que el día anterior, llegando a los 248.770 contagiados desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Los muertos por coronavirus bajan este sábado a 48. España suma 2,2 millones de pruebas PCR. / EFE
Un análisis de pruebas PCR.- EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este domingo cinco muertes con covid-19 en las últimas 24 horas, dos más que ayer, así como 13 fallecimientos en la última semana. Así, el número total de decesos desde el inicio de la pandemia se sitúa en 28.343.

No obstante, se han notificado 118 nuevos positivos, 73 menos que el día anterior, en que se notificaron 191, dando una cifra total de 248.770 positivos desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Los 118 nuevos positivos se distribuyen de la siguiente manera: 48 en Aragón; 20 en Madrid; 14 en Catalunya; 12 en Andalucía; 9 en Navarra; 7 en Cantabria; 4 en Murcia; 2 en Galicia; y otros 2 en Comunidad Valenciana.

Asimismo, según el informe de Sanidad, hasta 961 personas han iniciado síntomas en las dos últimas semanas, de las que 343 se han producido en los últimos siete días.

En cuanto a número de hospitalizaciones en la última semana, se ha informado de 137 (125.105 en total), mientras que hay 16 ingresos nuevos en Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) en los últimos siete días, sumando un total de 11.658.

La Comunidad de Madrid continúa siendo la región que más fallecidos registra desde que comenzó la pandemia, con 8.421, seguida de Catalunya, con 5.669; Castilla-La Mancha (3.024), Castilla y León (2.783), País Vasco (1.555), Andalucía (1.426), Aragón (912), Galicia (619), Navarra (528), Extremadura (519), La Rioja (366), Asturias (334), Baleares (224), Cantabria (216), Canarias (162), Murcia (147) Ceuta (4) y Melilla (2).

La Comunidad de Madrid también se sitúa como la región con más positivos diagnosticados, con 71.881, seguido de Catalunya, que acumula 61.355 casos desde el inicio de la pandemia; Castilla y León (19.634), Castilla-La Mancha (18.094), País Vasco (13.767), Andalucía (13.045), Comunidad Valenciana (11.537), Galicia (9.202), Aragón (6.304), Navarra (5.459), La Rioja (4.076), Extremadura (3.026), Asturias (2.435), Canarias (2.427), Cantabria (2.362), Baleares (2.205) y Murcia (1.672). En Ceuta se han registrado en total 163 casos y en Melilla 126.

