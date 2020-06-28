Estás leyendo: Detectados otros siete positivos por coronavirus relacionados con el brote de una empresa de València

Brote en Valencia Detectados otros siete positivos por coronavirus relacionados con el brote de una empresa de València

Se les están realizando pruebas serológicas para determinar si se trata de infecciones activas o infecciones pasadas y, por tanto, conocer si forman parte del brote detectado la localidad de Rafelbunyol.

Una Detalle del camión con gallinas a la entrada principal de la empresa cárnica Grupo Uvesa de Rafelbuñol (València), donde se han diagnosticado casos de coronavirus. EFE/Bielmostrando pruebas de muestras de coronavirus. - FAUSTFOTO/REMITIDA ITENE/ E. P.
Detalle del camión con gallinas a la entrada principal de la empresa cárnica Grupo Uvesa de Rafelbunyol (València), donde se han diagnosticado casos de coronavirus. EFE/Biel Aliño

europa press

La Conselleria de Sanidad Universal ha detectado siete nuevos casos de coronavirus relacionados con el brote epidemiológico en una empresa cárnica en Rafelbunyol (Valencia), de forma que se elevan a 14 los positivos confirmados vinculados a este brote.

Después de que la Conselleria confirmase el miércoles la existencia de un brote en Rafelbunyol (Valencia) con siete casos confirmados activos de covid-19, Salud Pública ha seguido con el estudio de casos y ha realizado alrededor de cien pruebas PCR añadidas a las 349 que ya se habían hecho. De estas últimas pruebas realizadas han dado resultado positivo por coronavirus siete personas más, ha explicado en un comunicado la administración.

A esos nuevos casos se les están realizando pruebas serológicas para determinar si se trata de infecciones activas o infecciones pasadas y, por tanto, conocer si forman parte del brote detectado o no.

Como medida de precaución y aunque ningún caso ha presentado síntomas recientemente, se les ha recomendado aislamiento hasta conocer el resultado de las nuevas pruebas, en las próximas 24 — 48 horas.

