valénciaActualizado:
La Conselleria de Sanidad Universal ha detectado siete nuevos casos de coronavirus relacionados con el brote epidemiológico en una empresa cárnica en Rafelbunyol (Valencia), de forma que se elevan a 14 los positivos confirmados vinculados a este brote.
Después de que la Conselleria confirmase el miércoles la existencia de un brote en Rafelbunyol (Valencia) con siete casos confirmados activos de covid-19, Salud Pública ha seguido con el estudio de casos y ha realizado alrededor de cien pruebas PCR añadidas a las 349 que ya se habían hecho. De estas últimas pruebas realizadas han dado resultado positivo por coronavirus siete personas más, ha explicado en un comunicado la administración.
A esos nuevos casos se les están realizando pruebas serológicas para determinar si se trata de infecciones activas o infecciones pasadas y, por tanto, conocer si forman parte del brote detectado o no.
Como medida de precaución y aunque ningún caso ha presentado síntomas recientemente, se les ha recomendado aislamiento hasta conocer el resultado de las nuevas pruebas, en las próximas 24 — 48 horas.
