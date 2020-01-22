madridActualizado:
El Servicio Público de Salud de Castilla-La Mancha, Sescam, y las aseguradoras Zúrich y Mapfre tendrán que pagar la mayor indemnización por negligencia médica en la sanidad española: 5,5 millones de euros por una negligencia médica en un parto en 2012 que dejó tetrapléjica a una bebé.
Según han adelantado medios locales como Lanza Digital y la Cadena Ser, este miércoles se dará a conocer la sentencia que obligará a pagar a las dos aseguradoras y al Servicio Público de Salud de Castilla-La Mancha 2,5 millones, más los intereses, por la negligencia en octubre de 2012 el Hospital Gutiérrez Ortega de Valdepeñas.
En la sentencia se condena a la matrona y al ginecólogo por un delito de "lesiones por imprudencia profesional menos grave", lo que equivale a nueve meses de multa de diez euros según destaca el medio local.
Además se explica que, durante el parto, la recién nacida sufrió "un grave y severo daño neurológico" por la falta de oxígeno, causada por el descenso repetido de la frecuencia cardiaca fetal, que bajó hasta las 60-80 pulsaciones por minuto.
La menor, que ahora tiene unos siete años, es totalmente dependiente. Sufre daños neuropsicológicos, tetraplejia, eplipesia no controlada, desorientación... Que, según destaca la jueza, "ha provocado una sustancial alteración de la vida de sus familiares ante la prestación de cuidados y atención continuada que demanda".
