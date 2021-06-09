bogotá
Varios hombres armados asesinaron esta madrugada a una lideresa indígena y su pareja en el municipio colombiano de Corinto, en el convulso departamento del Cauca (suroeste), informó la Asociación de Cabildos Indígenas del Norte del Cauca (ACIN).
"Esta madrugada fue asesinada la profesora y Sa't We'sx (autoridad ancestral) del resguardo Páez de Corinto Argenis Yatacué, junto con su compañero Marcelino Yatacué Ipia. Ambos residían en la vereda Media Naranja", detalló en un comunicado la ACIN, que agrupa a los órganos de gobierno aborigen de los indígenas paeces que viven en este departamento.
La pareja fue asesinada en la entrada del casco urbano de Corintio y se desconoce si estaban amenazados.
En abril pasado fue asesinada en el municipio de Caldono, que hace parte del Cauca, Sandra Liliana Peña, gobernadora indígena y líder ambiental.
En el Cauca actúan varios grupos armados, entre ellos las disidencias de las FARC, bloques de la guerrilla del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), el Clan del Golfo y otras bandas criminales, que se disputan las salidas al Pacífico, los corredores para sacar la mercancía ilegal, los cultivos de coca y las explotaciones mineras.
Durante esta guerra por los recursos y el territorio, estos grupos asesinan a todo quien se pone en su paso, incluyendo a indígenas, que se mantienen fieles al resguardo de su territorio.
El Centro de Investigación y Educación Popular (Cinep) divulgó en abril pasado un informe en aseguró que las violaciones de derechos humanos y la violencia socio-política aumentó el año pasado respecto al anterior y el Cauca recogió gran parte de estos incidentes.
De las 836 víctimas de violencia política y social, que incluye 439 asesinatos, 219 amenazas y 82 lesiones físicas, 300 estuvieron en este departamento, mientras que de las 502 infracciones al Derecho Internacional Humanitario, 232 se produjeron también allí.
