madridActualizado:
La Consejería de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, a través de la Dirección General de Salud Pública, ha notificado este viernes al Ministerio de Sanidad un brote de Covid-19 con cinco casos leves en una empresa de Madrid capital. Este es el primero que se
Las personas afectadas, con edades comprendidas entre los 18 y los 54 años, se encuentran en aislamiento domiciliario, ya que ninguna ha requerido ingreso hospitalario, y cuentan con seguimiento de los médicos de Atención Primaria o del Servicio de Prevención de Riesgos Laborales de la empresa.
Según ha señalado la Consejería de Sanidad en un comunicado, "la investigación epidemiológica de la Dirección General de Salud Pública ha permitido identificar con rapidez tanto a los casos de infección con Covid-19 como a sus contactos estrechos, que igualmente permanecen bajo vigilancia médica". En total, suman 18 personas: seis en el entorno de trabajo y 12 familiares o contactos sociales.
No se ha detallado en qué zona de la capital se ha producido el brote ni se han dado datos sobre el tipo de empresa afectada porque no pueden hacerlo, según han indicado a Efe fuentes de la Consejería de Sanidad.
La Comunidad de Madrid ha asegurado que se ha identificado “con rapidez tanto los casos como a sus contactos” a través de la investigación epidemiológica.
Por otro lado, la Dirección General de Salud Pública de la Comunidad de Madrid ha ampliado la información que ofrece en la página web sobre los casos de coronavirus en la región incluyendo de forma diferenciada los casos de infección activa de Covid-19, es decir, los que en la fecha presentan síntomas y pueden transmitir la enfermedad. Esta información se actualizará cada martes y estará disponible en el mapa interactivo.
