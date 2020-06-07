madridActualizado:
El riesgo de lluvias y tormentas ha encendido hoy la alerta naranja en zonas de Catalunya, Comunitat Valenciana y Balears, y la amarilla en partes de Aragón, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid y Castilla y León, mientras en Andalucía la advertencia es por vientos y fenómenos costeros en Almería.
La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) informa de que en el Pirineo de Girona la alerta es naranja por riesgo de lluvias con precipitaciones acumuladas de 40 milímetros en una hora y tormentas de granizo. En l'Empordà los fenómenos costeros con viento norte de fuerza siete y olas dos a tres metros activan la alerta amarilla.
Alerta naranja también en el prepirineo y la depresión central de Barcelona por riesgo de lluvias y probabilidad de granizo. La alerta amarilla por precipitaciones y tormentas, con riesgo de granizo, está activa en el prelitoral de Girona, prelitoral y litoral de Barcelona, prelitoral y litoral de Tarragona, depresión central y Pirineo de Lleida.
En Balears, la alerta naranja para Mallorca por riesgo de lluvias de hasta 40 milímetros acumulados en una hora y tormentas, mientras en Eivissa y Formentera, el aviso es de nivel amarillo.
En la Comunitad Valenciana el riesgo es naranja en el litoral e interior sur de Castelló, así como en todo el litoral e interior norte de Valencia por probabilidad de tormentas de granizo y precipitaciones acumuladas en una hora de 40 milímetros, que se convierte en amarilla para el interior norte de Castelló, interior sur de Valencia y zonas de litoral norte de Alicante.
El aviso amarillo en Aragón se concentra en la zona sur de Teruel, en concreto en Gúdar y Maestrazgo y en Albarracín y Jiloca, por riesgo de precipitación y posibilidad de granizo.
Mismo nivel de advertencia en Castilla-La Mancha por lluvias y tormentas en la provincia de Guadalajara y la serranía de Cuenca mientras en Castilla y León se centra en zonas del Sistema Central de Soria, Segovia y Ávila por riesgo de precipitaciones.
En toda la Comunidad de Madrid aviso amarillo por lluvias y tormentas. uLos fenómenos costeros activan el aviso amarillo en Andalucía para la costa de Almería con viento del oeste de fuerza siete con olas de dos a tres metros y en Almería capital puede haber rachas máximas de 70 kilómetros por hora de componente oeste.
